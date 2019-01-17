LANHAM, Md. — A 75-year-old woman is dead and another person is injured after a car crash in Lanham Wednesday morning, police said.

Police identified the woman as Victoria Hamilton, of Bald Hill Road in Mitchellville. The identity of the second driver is unknown at this time.

Around 8 a.m., the Prince George's County Police Department said they responded to the scene of a two-car crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Highway at Whitfield Chapel Road.

Police said Hamilton was driving west on Martin Luther King Jr. Highway while the other car was heading east and turning left on Whitfield Chapel Road. The two cars somehow crashed at the intersection. Officials are still unsure which driver had the right of way.

Hamilton was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries, officials said. The second driver suffered serious injuries.

Anyone with information on the crash should call police at 301-731-4422.