WASHINGTON — Over 60 chihuahuas arrived in the DC-area yesterday after a breeder in Mississippi surrendered about 250 chihuahuas from their property. 35 of those chihuahuas were brought to the Humane Rescue Alliance in D.C.
The chihuahuas are receiving medical and behavior evaluations Tuesday and will be made available for adoption Wednesday or later this week, the Humane Rescue Alliance said.
If you're looking for your new best friend you can check Humanerescue.org/adopt for updated on when the chihuahuas are ready for adoption.