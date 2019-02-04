WASHINGTON — Over 60 chihuahuas arrived in the DC-area yesterday after a breeder in Mississippi surrendered about 250 chihuahuas from their property. 35 of those chihuahuas were brought to the Humane Rescue Alliance in D.C.

The chihuahuas are receiving medical and behavior evaluations Tuesday and will be made available for adoption Wednesday or later this week, the Humane Rescue Alliance said.

60 chihuahuas arrive in DC Chihuahuas arrive at Human Rescue Alliance in Washington Chihuahua arrives at Humane Rescue Alliance in Washington Chihuahuas arrived at Human Rescue Alliance in Washington Chihuahua puppies at Humane Rescue Alliance in Washington Chihuahuas at Human Rescue Alliance

If you're looking for your new best friend you can check Humanerescue.org/adopt for updated on when the chihuahuas are ready for adoption.