MIDWAY, Ga. — Authorities say six people including three children have been killed in a head-on collision on a Georgia interstate.

Later Sunday, authorities released the names of the five people in one of the cars, and all are from Portsmouth:

Driver- Sara Robinson, 41 YOA of Portsmouth, VA

Front Passenger- Nathan Robinson, 37 YOA of Portsmouth, VA

Passenger- Stephen Robinson, male, 12 or 13* YOA of Portsmouth, VA

Passenger- Rebecca Robinson, female, 13 or 14* YOA of Portsmouth, VA

Passenger- Alexander Robinson, male, 4 or 5* YOA of Portsmouth, VA

Liberty County sheriff's officials say the crash happened early Sunday on Interstate 95.

Liberty County sheriff’s deputy Lt. Jason Colvin says officers received reports of a white Lexus traveling southbound in a northbound lane of I-95.

He says deputies were headed there when the crash was reported in the Midway area.

WSAV-TV reports that deputies arrived to find that a crash had occurred between the Lexus and an SUV. There were no survivors.

This is a developing story. Check back with 13News Now for more details.

RELATED: Former 13News Now employee dies after wreck in Suffolk

RELATED: Overturned hog truck in Smithfield causing lane closures

RELATED: Motorcyclist dies following crash in York County