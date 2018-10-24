CHANDLER, Ariz. — A 4-week-old baby has been found dead after he was reported abducted from Brooks Crossing Park Wednesday afternoon.

A 19-year-old woman called 911 around 1:30 p.m. from the park, according to police. She told officers she was putting her baby in his car seat when someone came up from behind, put a bag over her head and took her child.

The report led officers on an intense search of the area, including the mother's apartment near Dobson Road and Loop 202.

Police said they found the baby dead in the mother's apartment. They did not say where exactly the child was found or give any details on the nature of the child's death.

Investigators are looking at the baby's mother as a suspect in his death. Police said they are not looking at anyone else as a suspect.

Police said, at this point, they do not believe any part of the abduction story they were told actually happened.

The investigation is ongoing.

