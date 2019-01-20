The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says four vehicles have plunged through the ice of Madison Lake in separate incidents over the past few days, putting the lives of nearly a dozen people in jeopardy..

Sheriff's officials say three vehicles broke through Saturday in an area known as "the narrows," just southwest of Point Pleasant Resort and Campground.

RELATED: Uneven ice conditions prompt warning after SUVs plunge through ice

Open water was spotted there within the past week.

All three vehicles ended up completely under water, but a total of 10 passengers (combined from those three incidents) were all able to escape without injury.

A fourth vehicle went through in the same area just after 12 a.m. Monday. Deputies say there were five people in the pickup truck, which could still be seen protruding through the ice Monday afternoon. All of those passengers were treated on the scene for hypothermia and exposure, but were not expected to be injured long term.

Deputies were out on the surface of Madison Lake Monday, posting thin ice signs after four vehicles broke through in a matter of days.

KARE

Local bait shops and business have been told to spread the word about the ice danger, and extra signs were put up to spread word about the increased danger.

Madison Lake is about 10 miles east of Mankato.

More from KARE 11:

Man fatally shot by police in St. Louis Park identified

Payton: NFL admits they blew the call, costing Saints possible Super Bowl

Service of gratitude held for Jayme Closs