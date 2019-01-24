WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The new Acting Chancellor of DC Public Schools, Lewis Ferebee, started his first day of school on Thursday greeting staff, parents and students at Anne Beers Elementary School in Southeast, D.C.

Dr. Ferebee's official visit to a Ward 7 school was by design because he said focusing on schools East of the Anacostia River is among his top priorities.

RELATED: DC mom blows whistle on unlicensed business serving charter school students

WUSA9's Delia Gonçalves herself is a DCPS parent, and like many, wants action not just empty promises.

Here are three challenges facing DCPS and its new leader:

1. Equity: Equity is fairness across the board and for kids at many schools East of the River. That means money for computers and extracurricular programs and resources to ensure every child can succeed no matter what their zip code or race.

Recent PARCC standardized test scores prove D.C. has a lot of work to do to make sure black and brown students achieve. Graphs show a massive racial gap with white students out performing Hispanics and African Americans by as much as 60 percent.

“How can we bolster transparency so community members, parents, families know how schools are funded and dollars are actually a child based on needs in the District,” said Dr. Ferebee.

2. Middle Schools: That's when many parents leave the system to look for private or charter schools. Recent data shows an enrollment drop between 750 and 950 students in the 4th and 5th grades from 2015-2017. Yet administrators are saying middle school enrollment is now up 12 percent. So, what's a successful school system look like to the new acting chancellor?



“High quality education across the board at all grade levels,” explained Ferebee, “a system in which families can count on us that when families enroll their child in early learning or pre-K that they see a continuum that they feel confident that their students can matriculate to graduation in DC Public Schools.

3. Rebuilding Trust: After a year of residency and graduation scandals, followed by an ex-chancellor who was ousted after violating his own school policy - there's a lot of damage control to do.



Ferebee’s message to parents, “We'll solve our challenges together. There's no silver bullet but with great collaboration and partnership we'll move this district forward.”

Ferebee faces a challenging confirmation hearing from City Councilmembers who’ve already expressed enormous frustration over education.