FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. — A 22-year-old man from Woodbridge died after his car crashed in Virginia, the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said they responded to the crash on Sowego Road near the Prince William County/Stafford County line.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to officials. His name has not yet been released.

Fauquier First Responders said they answered nearly 30 car crashes within the first 90 minutes of the storm. Many of the crashes involved spin-outs and required extrication, deputies said.

Earlier Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) issued a warning to drivers urging them to avoid the roads during the storm or plan to leave work early.





