PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two men have been arrested Friday in connection to a fatal shooting of a victim whose body was found in the backyard of a Lanham home, Prince George's County police said.

Police arrested 44-year-old Dorian Ragland of Fredericksburg, V.a., and 29-year-old Christopher Foxworth of Stafford, Va., in the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Thomas Baldwin.

Officials said they responded to a home in the 5700 block of Lundy Drive around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday for a welfare check. Baldwin was found lying dead in the backyard suffering from a gunshot wound.

An investigation revealed Baldwin, Foxworth and Ragland knew each other and traveled together from Virginia to Prince George’s County the day Baldwin was killed. Police have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.

Foxworth and Ragland have been charged with first- and second-degree murder among other related charges, according to a police report. Both are being held in Washington, D.C. before they will be extradited to Prince George’s County.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 301-772-4925. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).