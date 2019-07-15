MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — Two black Labrador retrievers were found decapitated and then thrown into the woods in St. Mary's County, Maryland on Sunday.

RELATED: 'Horrific' | 9-month-old puppy severely emaciated with mange abandoned in NE DC, $5K reward being offered

The authorities found the deceased dogs in the 40400 block of Parlett Morgan Road in Mechanicsville. Both dogs weighed over 80 pounds and were discarded within the last 48 hours.

Police need your help with the investigation.

So far, the community has come together and donated nearly $10,000 to help find whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information on the possible owners of the dogs, or anyone with information on this case, is asked to contact DFC. Rachael Roszell at (301) 475-4200 extension *8108 or by email at Rachael.Roszell@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.