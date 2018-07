RESTON, Va. (WUSA9) — Two people are dead and two more injured after a car crash in Reston shut down a portion of Fairfax County Parkway, police said.

The accident happened on the Fairfax County Parkway near Walnut Branch Road early Sunday morning.

UPDATE: Two confirmed fatalities. Two transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/6eNQERhfNu — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) July 15, 2018

Two surviving victims were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Northbound Fairfax County Parkway at Baron Cameron Avenue was shut down during the accident investigation but has now reopened.

© 2018 WUSA