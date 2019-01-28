ROCKVILLE, Md. — A 2-alarm fire broke out Sunday night at a swim club and daycare center in Rockville, fire officials said.

The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said they responded to a fire at the Woodley Gardens Swim Club & Georgetown Hill Early School located at 850 Nelson Street around 8:15 p.m.

Firefighters on scene reported heavy fire conditions throughout the building causing parts of the roof to collapse according to Pete Piringer, a spokesperson for MCFRS.

Piringer said crews are still working, though the bulk of the fire has been knocked down.

Thankfully, no one was injured, according to Piringer.