A 2-alarm fire broke out a recycling center in Hyattsville Saturday, Prince George’s County Fire Department said.

Officials said they responded to an industrial recycling facility in the 5600 block of Columbia Park Road around 6 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters on scene reported smoke showing from the building upon arrival.

Nearly 70% of the building was engulfed in flames causing part of the building to collapse, according to Mark Brady, a spokesman for PGFD.

All firefighters have evacuated the building at this time.

No further information is available.