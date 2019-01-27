BOWIE, Md. — A firefighter was injured while battling an attic fire at a home in Bowie on Saturday, the Prince George's County Fire Department said.

Around 7:30 p.m., fire officials said they responded to a fire in the 2900 block of Brierdale Lane.

The fire quickly spread throughout the home causing "rapidly deteriorating interior conditions" according to Mark Brady, a spokesperson for PGFD.

Brady said the residents were able to get out of the home safely and the injured firefighter is ok.

Officials said the bulk of the fire has been extinguished. Bowie Police Department has detained one person until fire investigators arrive, Brady said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

No further information is available at this time.