MONTGOMERY CO., Md. -- One man is dead and another injured after a shooting in Montgomery County on Saturday evening.

The reports of a shooting on Georgia Ave and Norbeck Road came just before 5 p.m. Police say the shooting happened at the Norbeck Park and Ride.

One man was found dead as EMTs got on scene. The injured man was transported to a nearby hospital.

Two male adults were shot here at the Norbeck park and ride. One is dead and the other was transported to a nearby hospital. pic.twitter.com/gp2vD9rAZM — Bria White (@BriaWhiteWUSA9) August 4, 2018

