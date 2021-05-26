Mystery solved: Winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in small Maryland town finally claimed

Although it took the winner four months after the drawing to come forward, lottery officials say they still had plenty of time to claim the prize.

MARYLAND, USA — The wait is over: The largest prize in the Maryland Lottery’s history has finally been claimed.

It's been a long 125 days since the winning Powerball ticket was sold at Coney Market in Lonaconing – a small town in Western Maryland. The winning ticket, sold back in January, has been claimed.

Anonymous winners, who nicknamed themselves “The Power Pack,” have claimed the prize, in which they chose the $546.8 million lump sum cash option – approximately $366.6 million after federal and state taxes.

According to Maryland Lottery officials, the winner who purchased the ticket checked it about a half dozen times before stating in disbelief to the rest of the Power Pack, “This can’t be right, I’m going to work.” The single Quick-Pick ticket was the only one the Power Pack purchased for the Jan. 20, 2021 Powerball drawing.

The Power Pack told Maryland Lottery officials they have no plans to change their lifestyles; they would like to invest the money to take care of their families and positively impact their communities “for generations to come.”

Although it took the winner four months after the drawing to come forward, lottery officials said they still had plenty of time.

The deadline to claim was July 21 – as Maryland Lottery winners have exactly 182 days after the drawing date to claim prizes.

“We are thrilled that the jackpot has been claimed, and we couldn’t be happier for the winners,” Maryland Lottery and Gaming Managing Director of Communications Carole Gentry told WUSA9 in a statement. “The prize generated nearly $49 million in tax revenue for the state, so everyone in Maryland wins.”

Somebody just made Powerball and Maryland Lottery history! A lucky player purchased a ticket in Allegany County and won Maryland’s biggest prize ever -- the $731.1 million Powerball jackpot! Maryland also had a $2 million winner in Washington County. https://t.co/1mcajBbAHP pic.twitter.com/3IRv35MAPC — Maryland Lottery (@MDLottery) January 21, 2021

The $731.1 million jackpot was the fourth-largest in Powerball history and sixth-largest in U.S. lottery history. Lottery officials said it is by far the largest prize in the Maryland Lottery's history – easily outdistancing the $218.6 million share of a $656 million Mega Millions jackpot claimed anonymously by The Three Amigos in the March 30, 2012 drawing.

The Jan. 20 drawing marked Maryland’s first Powerball win since 2011 and third overall. The previous two Powerball jackpot prizes in the state were $128.8 million in December 2011 (Elkton, Cecil County) and $108.8 million in September 2011 (Abingdon, Harford County).