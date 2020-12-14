VEC to pay weekly benefits while people wait for adjudication; invalid claimants to pay money back

The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) is making policy changes in an effort to give claimants benefits while the commission reviews their claims.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: the above video was recorded on November 16, 2020.

The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) is changing its policies to give claimants benefits while the commission reviews their claims.

It used to be that if an unemployment insurance claim was in dispute, the Virginian who was requesting payments had to wait for a ruling on their case to receive any money.

Now, if the issue isn't fixed in three weeks, people will receive weekly benefits while their cases are still in the process of being adjudicated.

However, if the commission decides their claim is invalid at the end of the process, that claimant will have to pay back the money they were given.

William Walton, the unemployment insurance director for the VEC, explained the impacts in a December 10 letter.

"There will be individuals who will ultimately be overpaid," he wrote. "We will be communicating with those affected individuals by way of a notice sent through the U.S. postal service as well as through a text messaging campaign."

That letter said there are 75,000 claims waiting on adjudication that the change in payment policy could help. They plan to take this approach with all disputed claims by December 15.

Earlier in the year, the VEC had diverted staff from multiple divisions to handle a "historic" volume of unemployment insurance claims. Walton said the backlog of claims was almost taken care of.

"We have processed over 1,380,000 claims and only have a backlog of 168,000 remaining. We will eliminate this backlog later this month," he wrote.