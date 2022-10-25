Maryland city offering $1,000 direct cash payments for people affected by COVID-19 pandemic

The program offers eligible households a one-time $1,00 direct cash assistance in the city to assist those negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

TAKOMA PARK, Md. — The City of Takoma is providing help to its resident impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with a one-time $1,000 cash payment.

The City of Takoma Park says a majority of its city's low- to moderate-income households experienced a housing cost burden during the pandemic and may have experienced some difficulties paying for rent, monthly mortgage payments, or lost employment.

The city plans to use the State and Local Recovery Funds through the American Rescue Plan to help assist residents who were economically impacted by the pandemic through the distribution of grant funds in the form of Direct Cash Assistance.

Applications were opened at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 25. However, the window period to apply will remain open until there are no longer any more funds to be distributed.

To be eligible for the direct cash assistance, applicants' household income must be less than $50,000. Then they will need to reside within the boundaries of Takoma Park, Maryland. Addresses cannot be a PO box or an address that leads to a shipping center as their physical location.

According to the IRS, residents are not required to file a Form 1099-MISC or other information with the IRS since the 1,000 payment is not considered an income.