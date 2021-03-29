We looked back at 2020 and found there was at least a month before SSI & Social Security payments were made.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — What gives? The first batch of Stimulus #3 payments was made on March 17, 2021. That was almost two weeks ago.



A second batch went out last week. It's expected another round will go out this week and the big question is, ‘Will folks on Social Security, SSI, and veterans be included’.

When 2WTK checked the IRS and the Social Security Administration webpages today, the latest update was March 26, 2021:

The IRS has not announced when it will begin paying EIPs to Social Security beneficiaries and Supplemental Security Income recipients.

Folks are asking, ‘What is taking so long?’, and the short and simplified answer to a complicated process is, there are thousands of people coming on or off benefits at any given time. The Social Security Administration has to update its info and hand it off to the IRS. We know that happened last week.

But if you take a look back at stimulus payment history, the wait was much longer than just 2 weeks.

STIMULUS #1 from 2WTK archives



April 15, 2020. First stimulus payments are direct deposited.

April 27, 2020. A little less than 2 weeks and the IRS had put out a timeline that included projected payments for SSI and Social Security folks.

May 12,2020. 2WTK was talking about a May 13th payday.

May 14, 2020. There was a new timeline that stretched until the end of May.

