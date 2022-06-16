Sam's Club offers steep savings ahead of the Fourth of July

You can save big with Sam's Club's Fourth of July discounts and pricing.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Sam's Club announced big savings ahead of Fourth of July weekend.

In a press release issued Thursday, new members to the warehouse can join for just $8. That's a 73% discount from their usual price of $45.

"We're excited to be able to bring back our $8 membership offer and let more people discover the quality, convenience, and value that Sam's Club offers," said Ciara Anfield, Chief Member and Marketing Officer at the company.

Additional discounts on seasonal items, entertainment, and clothing will also be available during this time period.