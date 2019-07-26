WASHINGTON — A food company is recalling taco seasoning that was sold at Walmart in the DMV area, among other places.

Williams Foods LLC initiated the voluntary and precautionary recall of Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix. The company said the items contain cumin spice involved in another recall that was announced by supplier Mincing Spice Co. The cumin recall was issued because a sample suggested a lot may have been contaminated with salmonella.

As of Friday, the company said they had not gotten any reports or cases of salmonella in connection with their taco seasoning, but were issuing the recall just to be safe.

People infected with salmonella could experience fevers, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain.

The taco seasoning was sold in Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, among several other states.

The recall impacts retail packages weighing between one and 1.25 ounces.

Below are the details about the recalled product sold in the DMV.

Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix (Item Number: 564829444)

Product Size: 1 oz

Product UPC: 0 78742 24572 0

Product Dates: Best if used by 07/08/21 Best if used by 07/09/21



