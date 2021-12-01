The Coca Cola Company recalls certain Minute Maid products because of metal pieces

The recalled Minute Maid juice products were distributed in Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

The Coca Cola Company is recalling certain Minute Maid products that were distributed in eight states because of the potential that they contain foreign objects, specifically metal bolts or washers.

Customers with the products should not ingest them.

According to FOX Business, a limited quantity of refrigerated Minute Maid Berry Punch, Strawberry Lemonade, and Fruit Punch in 59-oz. cartons did not meet the company's "high-quality standards due to the potential presence of foreign matter," a spokesperson for Coca-Cola said in a statement.