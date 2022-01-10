Infant 'Angel Formula' recalled for possible health risks

Moor Herbs said its Angel Formula "did not meet specific nutrition and labeling requirements for infant formula" although it is marketed that way.

WASHINGTON — Moor Herbs announced a recall of its Angel Formula for infants. It said testing by the Food and Drug Administration found it "did not meet specific nutrition and labeling requirements for infant formula, even though it is marketed as such."

Testing found that iron, sodium, and potassium in the formula were well over the maximum allowed, Moor Herbs said, adding that could lead to potential iron overload and/or electrolyte imbalances.

"In addition, the product did not have vitamin D, and a vitamin D deficiency can potentially lead to rickets, a softening and weakening of bones," Moor Herbs said.

The company said there have been no reports of illness or injuries so far related to this recall. But parents and caregivers are being urged to throw away the formula or return it for a refund.

The recalled "Angel Formula" was sold at Moor Herbs' store in Detroit, where it is based, and online at moorherbs.com. It was sold in 16-ounce plastic bottles. The label does not have any UPC or lot codes.

All units in distribution are recalled, Moor Herbs said. Shipping began in February 2019.

The company said people with questions can call 313-583-9709.

The Moor Herbs website includes a disclaimer that its products are made "in a home kitchen that has not been inspected by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development." It also said "These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration."