If you’re actively serving in the military, the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA) protects you from high interest rates and certain other financial obligations. Some banks, like American Express and Capital One, waive annual fees on cards you opened even after entering active service. This offers folks serving in the military a way to earn credit card rewards and enjoy fantastic perks without worrying about annual fees. Some cards also have no foreign transaction fees, so you can use your cards around the globe.

We’ll evaluate the best credit card offers for active military, so you can decide which cards will work best for you.

Best credit cards for active-duty military

The Platinum Card® from American Express: Best for premium travel rewards

The Business Platinum® Card from American Express: Best for small business owners looking for premium perks

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card: Best for beginners

Chase Sapphire Reserve®: Best for travel perks

Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express: Best for top-tier hotel elite status

Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card: Best for dining and entertainment

Who qualifies for SCRA benefits?

Generally, SCRA benefits apply to anyone actively enrolled in a branch of the U.S. military and their spouses, though some banks or card issuers might define other criteria. This includes:

Anyone on active duty in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps or Coast Guard

Anyone serving in the National Guard who has been called to active duty for more than 30 consecutive days (for service funded by federal money)

Commissioned officers of the U.S. Public Health Service (USPHS) or National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) who have been called into active service

Anyone who is absent from active duty because of sickness, wounds or other qualifying reasons

A spouse of an active-duty servicemember (based on above qualifications) as long as they share a joint line of credit with that person

Some banks extend relief beyond these minimum requirements. Capital One extends protection to National Guard members called for active duty, regardless of state or federal funding (the law only requires them to comply for federally-funded service such as a war).

Check out team member Alex’s post about all the SCRA benefits.

The best cards for military personnel

The Platinum Card® from American Express

Best for premium travel rewards

Current bonus

The Platinum Card® from American Express earns 60,000 Membership Rewards points after you spend $5,000 on purchases within the first three months of opening your account.

Insider tip

With the Amex Platinum, you get exceptional airport lounge access, including access to Amex Centurion Lounges, which are among the best airport lounges because of their meals, buffets, premium alcoholic beverages, showers, conference spaces and fast Wi-Fi.

Benefits and perks

The Amex Platinum card comes with a host of benefits: an annual airline incidental fee credit of up to $200 on your selected airline; up to $200 in Uber credits per year, and up to $100 in credit for Saks Fifth Avenue per year.

Here’s an in-depth look at the benefits and perks of the Amex Platinum.

Annual fee

This card normally comes with a $550 annual fee (See rates and fees), but Amex will waive the annual fee on cards you opened after entering active duty. Read more about having fees waived in our post about Servicemembers Civil Relief Act credit cards.

Why it’s worth it

The American Express Platinum card might be one of the best values on this list because you can take advantage of all this card has to offer, like the $200 airline incidental credit, Global Entry fee credit, and $200 in Uber credit every year, without paying the annual fee (See rates and fees).

Total value

The Amex Travel Portal lets you redeem your points for airfare at a rate of 1 cent per point. So the welcome bonus is worth at least $600, and potentially much more if you transfer points to an Amex transfer partner. That’s not even taking into account the value you’ll get from the card’s benefits and perks. Here’s our full review of the Amex Platinum.

The Business Platinum® Card from American Express

Best for small-business owners looking for premium perks

Current bonus

You’ll earn the Amex Business Platinum card $75,000-point bonus after meeting these spending requirements:

50,000 points after you spend $10,000

An extra 25,000 points after you spend an additional $10,000 all on qualifying purchases made on the card within the first three months of account opening

Terms apply

Insider tip

My favorite benefit of this card is the 35% points rebate you get on all Pay with Points bookings in first class or business class, or any other flights (including coach) booked with your selected airline through the Amex Travel (up to 500,000 points per calendar year).

Benefits and perks

The Business Platinum card is a good option for large business purchases and travel spending. It earns 1.5x Amex Membership Rewards points on single purchases of $5,000+ (up to 1,000,000 bonus points per calendar year) and 5x Amex Membership Rewards points when you book airfare or prepaid hotels through the Amex travel site.

The card is loaded with valuable statement credits. You get up to $200 in credits per calendar year for airline incidentals with your selected airline (luggage fees, inflight food and drink) and an annual Dell credit (up to $100 from January to June; up to $100 from July to December). That’s in addition to a credit of up to $100 for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fees.

You’ll find a full list of the Amex Business Platinum benefits here.

Annual fee

The Amex Business Platinum annual fee is $595 (See rates and fees), but it’s waived for active-duty military members.

Why it’s worth it

The Amex Business Platinum is worthy of the name. It is always a strong pick, especially for frequent travelers, if you can take full advantage of the many statement credits and lounge access.

Total value

To get the most value from your rewards points, transfer your Amex Membership Rewards points to travel partners. To redeem them without having to worry about award charts and blackout dates, take advantage of the Amex Pay with Points feature.

Here’s our review of Amex Business Platinum.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Current bonus

When you sign up for Chase Sapphire Preferred, you’ll earn 60,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first three months of opening your account.

Insider tip

When you use your points to book travel through Chase’s travel portal, your points are worth 1.25 cents each. This is a great way to book free travel without the hassle of blackout dates or searching for award seats.

Benefits and perks

Chase Sapphire Preferred benefits and perks include:

2x Chase Ultimate Rewards points per dollar spent on travel and dining

1x Chase Ultimate Rewards points per dollar on all other purchases

Along with:

Primary car rental insurance: Coverage on damage from theft or collision to your rental car, when you pay for the rental with your card

Trip delay reimbursement: Up to $500 back per ticket on meals and lodging when your trip is delayed more than 12 hours or requires an overnight stay

Extended warranty protection: Extends U.S. manufacturer’s warranty by a year on eligible warranties of three years or less

Baggage delay insurance: Reimbursement of up to $100 a day for five days on purchases like toiletries and clothing for passenger carrier baggage delays longer than six hours

Annual fee

The $95 annual fee is waived for active-duty military personnel.

Why it’s worth it

The Chase Sapphire Preferred is the card we frequently recommend for beginners in the miles and points hobby. Because Chase Ultimate Rewards points transfer to so many partners, this card gives you more flexibility than even the best airline credit cards.

Total value

When you earn the welcome bonus, that’s $600 cash, or $750 in travel with no blackout dates, or more than $1,000 in award travel.

You’ll find our review of the Sapphire Preferred here.

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Best for travel perks

Current bonus

When you sign up for Chase Sapphire Reserve, you’ll earn 50,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.

Insider tip

Chase has these restrictions for their Sapphire-branded credit cards. You cannot have more than one Sapphire-branded credit card open at the same time.

Benefits and perks

The Chase Sapphire Reserve benefits include:

3x Chase Ultimate Rewards points on travel (excluding $300 travel credit) and dining worldwide

1x Chase Ultimate Rewards point on all other purchases

Along with:

$300 annual credit every cardmember anniversary for travel purchases such as airfare and hotels

$100 statement credit for Global Entry

Free Priority Pass Select membership for access to airport lounges

No foreign transaction fees

Visa Infinite benefits like $25 food and beverage credit at the Luxury Hotel Collection and complimentary car rental elite status with Silvercar

Rental car discounts with National and Avis

Annual fee

The Chase Sapphire Reserve annual fee is $450, which is waived for military members currently serving.

Why it’s worth it

The Chase Sapphire Reserve is a top premium travel rewards credit card. With all of the easy-to-use perks, there’s no doubt you’ll get a ton of value from this card.

Total value

The Sapphire Reserve sign-up bonus is worth at least $750 in travel. And with the $300 annual credit for travel purchases every cardmember anniversary, that’s $1,050 in value in the first year, not counting other money-saving perks you enjoy as a cardholder. Here’s our review.

Hilton Honors Aspire

Best for top-tier hotel elite status

Current Bonus

With the Hilton Aspire, you’ll earn 150,000 Hilton points after you spend $4,000 in purchases on the card within your first three months of card membership. That’s an excellent welcome offer.

Insider tip

This card comes with Diamond status (the highest tier) for as long as you hold it. In addition to the free breakfast, upgrades (when available) and bonus points this status gets you, when you have any level of Hilton elite status Hilton award bookings get the 5th night free. The 5th night free applies to every fifth night on reservations of up to 20 consecutive nights and you can use it an unlimited number of times. In addition to the elite-status requirement, you’ll also need to be booking a standard room entirely with points (not cash and points or using any free-night certificates).

The 5th-night-free perk is one of the best ways to use Hilton points.

Benefits and perks

This card comes with one free weekend night each year, which you can use at almost every Hilton location except for these properties. You’ll get an additional weekend night if you spend $60,000+ on your card in a calendar year. So you could end up with a whole weekend at a five-star hotel in a prime destination, like the London Hilton on Park Lane, which costs $450+ per night.

The card also comes with up to $250 in airline incidental credits and up to $250 in statement credits at participating Hilton resorts every year. The Hilton resort credit is valid for almost any purchase made at the 240+ participating locations, except for advance purchase or nonrefundable rates.

You can also get $100 in credits on qualifying charges (room rates and fees do not qualify) for every stay of two or more nights at Waldorf Astoria or Conrad hotels. But you must book through the Amex Hilton Aspire website or by calling (855) 292-5757 to verify that you’re eligible for the credit. If you book over the phone you’ll need to use the code “ZZAAP1.”

You can read more about the Hilton Aspire benefits and perks here.

Annual fee

This card normally has a $450 annual fee, but Amex waives the annual fee for active military, which means you get all of its perks for free. (See rates and fees)

Why it’s worth it

The Amex Hilton Aspire comes with a mountain of benefits that make it worth the extra cost. The Hilton Honors program can be lucrative because it’s so easy to earn Hilton points and the perks you get with Diamond status, like free breakfast, can save you money. If you like staying with Hilton, this card is a no-brainer.

Total value

Hilton points are worth at least .5 cents for most award night redemptions, so the Aspire card bonus is worth $750 in hotel stays. The card’s airline and Hilton resort credits are worth up to $500. The value of the annual free weekend night will vary depending on what hotel you book, but it wouldn’t be hard to save $300+ on a one night stay.

Add that up and you’re looking at $1,350 in value the first year. That doesn’t even include any value you will get from having Diamond status. I have this card and it’s one of the best travel rewards credit cards.

Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card

Best for dining and entertainment purchases

Current bonus

The Capital One Savor comes with a $300 cash bonus, which you’ll earn after you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening.

Insider tip

The 4% cash back you’ll earn on dining and entertainment is one of the highest earnings rates you’ll see of any card for these specific bonus categories.

Benefits and perks

Capital One Savor earns 4% cash back on dining and entertainment purchases. On top of that, you’ll also get 2% cash back at grocery stores and 1% back on all other purchases.

Annual Fee

The $95 fee is waived the first year (for everyone), but active-duty members can keep this card year after year knowing that Capital One will waive the annual fee.

Why it’s worth it

The Capital One Savor is one of the best credit cards for restaurants, because the $300 introductory bonus is yours to put toward any expense. You can read our Capital One Savor card review for more information.

Total value

The total value of this card depends on your spending habits. If, for example, you spend $5,000 on dining and entertainment a year, you’ll earn an extra $200 in cash on top of the $300 welcome offer. And don’t forget the 2% you’ll earn at grocery stores.

You can find our review of the Capital One Savor card here.

Summary of the best credit cards for military

The Platinum Card® from American Express: Best for premium travel rewards

The Business Platinum® Card from American Express: Best for small-business owners looking for premium perks

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card: Best for beginners

Chase Sapphire Reserve®: Best for travel perks

Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express: Best for top-tier hotel elite status

Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card: Best for dining and entertainment





This story was originally written on Million Mile Secrets. For the latest tips and tricks on traveling big without spending a fortune, subscribe to the Million Mile Secrets daily email newsletter.