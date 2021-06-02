After winning his battle with COVID-19, Maryland resident wins $40K VaxCash prize

Gerard Dupree says his decision to get vaccinated was based on “a call to service” and his experience with the virus just months before.

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Talk about a blessing in disguise: After battling COVID-19 -- and surviving -- a 61-year-old realtor and Air Force veteran from Glen Burnie is the second person to claim a $40,000 prize in Maryland’s $2 million VaxCash promotion.

Gerard Dupree’s number was drawn in the May 28 drawing. He said the call from the Department of Health put a smile on his face after a tough period following his COVID-19 diagnosis just a few months ago.

The hope is the money will help him recover financially, the Maryland Lottery said.

“Enduring virus symptoms and the isolation that came with it was extreme for me personally, but also for other family members who contracted the virus,” Dupree said. “I felt a responsibility and a duty to share my experience [with] others.”

Dupree told WUSA9 that his decision to get vaccinated was based on “a call to service” and his experience with the virus just months before.

“I was initially skeptical of the virus, but even with my bout in March, I could tell this is a powerful virus," Dupree said. "If that was just a taste, I was certain I’d rather take the vaccine than face another round with COVID-19."

Congratulations to Gerard Dupree of Glen Burnie, who claimed a $40,000 prize as the May 28 winner in the $2 Million VaxCash Promotion! Read more: https://t.co/40SL4jzbt3 pic.twitter.com/1VrLZYF7v2 — Maryland Lottery (@MDLottery) June 2, 2021

Back on May 20, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, in partnership with the Maryland Lottery, announced that the state will give away $2 million in prizes to anyone in the state who has received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Beginning May 25, the Maryland lottery began awarding $40,000 a day for 40 days to a vaccinated Marylander. On July 4, the state will hold a grand prize drawing of $400,000 to one lucky resident.

In order to qualify, you must:

Be a Maryland resident

Be 18 or older

Get vaccinated for COVID-19 in Maryland

Anyone who has already been vaccinated in Maryland is also eligible. The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) will attach a string of numbers to vaccinated people in the database. Those numbers will then be put in a random number generator by the Maryland Lottery and a new winner will be chosen daily.

All winners will be notified by MDH and the funding is being provided by the Maryland Lottery's marketing fund.

