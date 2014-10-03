x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Money

JP Morgan Chase to announce $7 million investment for underserved households

Continuing its five year commitment to improving affordability and stability for households of color, JP Morgan Chase plans to announce new investment

More Videos

WASHINGTON — JPMorgan Chase announced its plan Wednesday to invest more than $7 million in three nonprofits to improve the quality of housing in the District. These nonprofits have announced their plans to use this investment to improve stability and affordability in Wards 4, 5, 7 and 8.

The announcement marks two years of JPMorgan Chase's five-year commitment to improving housing for the underserved. Over five years, the financial firm has committed just over $400 million to increasing the stability of such households.

The CEO of Home Lending, Mark O’Donovan, announceed the investment with fellow representatives. Three other representatives at the event include a member from the Coalition for Nonprofit Housing and Economic Development (CNHED), the National Housing Trust (NHT) and Manna. O’Donovan discussed the impact of the $400 million commitment to help close the housing affordability gap.

Related Articles

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Before You Leave, Check This Out