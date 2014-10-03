JP Morgan Chase to announce $7 million investment for underserved households

Continuing its five year commitment to improving affordability and stability for households of color, JP Morgan Chase plans to announce new investment

WASHINGTON — JPMorgan Chase announced its plan Wednesday to invest more than $7 million in three nonprofits to improve the quality of housing in the District. These nonprofits have announced their plans to use this investment to improve stability and affordability in Wards 4, 5, 7 and 8.

The announcement marks two years of JPMorgan Chase's five-year commitment to improving housing for the underserved. Over five years, the financial firm has committed just over $400 million to increasing the stability of such households.