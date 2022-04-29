Home appraisal industry one of America's least diverse career fields; diversity initiatives underway

Efforts are underway to get more women and communities of color to become home appraisers. Officials believe diversity will also address home appraisal bias.

WASHINGTON — Longtime home appraiser, Jenifer Gausman, has a colorful, vibrant home in Northeast Washington. Works of art are thoughtfully placed on the wall and an array of color is splashed on furniture, carpeting and ornaments creating the perfect union of warmth and excitement. She spends a lot of time in her house writing home appraisal reports and preparing the next generation of appraisers.

“When I'm out doing appraisals, I get asked weekly, will I train you?” said Gausman noting the growing interest in the home appraisal profession. “Will you be my supervisor?”

Gausman recently took on two trainees, Khalih Hampton and Rashawn Patterson. The two will spend upwards of two years working to become certified home appraisers.

"A lot goes into [home appraisals],” Hampton said, noting appraisers examine the condition, quality and type of loan when determining the value of a property.

Patterson said it was the flexibility within the profession he found attractive.

“What’s it like being an appraiser? What sort of flexibility do you have?” Patterson asked certified appraisers regularly.

Home appraisers wield a tremendous amount of power in justifying the value of a home. Their assessments are a critical component in a real estate transaction; helping banks determine whether a house has a certain value given its location, condition, and other variables.

Yet with power and influences comes scrutiny. The profession has found itself the subject of considerable research and investigations into allegations of home appraisal bias. A WUSA9 investigation and other reports showed that homes in majority-minority neighborhoods were valued differently.

A 2018 report from the Brookings Institute showed that owner-occupied homes in Black neighborhoods are undervalued by about $48,000 on average. That average remained consistent when WUSA9 examined their data for the Washington-Metro area. Nationwide the disparity amounts to $156 billion in cumulative losses.

Researchers point to bias in the home buying process for contributing to the disparity, pointing out home appraisals as an important role.

“Appraisals can be problematic because they can perpetuate, the cycle of racism by assigning lower values to homes in Black neighborhoods than white neighborhoods,” analysts for REDFIN said.

“It's no question about it. It is intentional,” Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge said. “I'm not suggesting that every appraiser is racist. But when you have decades of a community being undervalued. When the person comes in today, they are going to undervalue it too, because that's been its history."

Fudge organized the PAVE [Property Appraisal and Valuation Equity] interagency Task Force to investigate the issue. In its March report, the task force recommended ways to help unsure homeowners of color get a fair home appraisal like diversifying the home appraisal industry and requiring diversity training.

“We have included the banks and lending institutions in this process and basically said to them, if we cannot get the appraisers that you use, trained in diversity, trained in how to appraise housing in these particular neighborhoods, we expect for you not to use them,” said Fudge outlining some of the action the Biden Administration has taken in response to the report.

Additionally, the PAVE task force said it would work with the Appraisal Qualifications Board (AQB) to change its qualification criteria. Because the certification for appraisers can take up to two years, it creates a barrier to entry for some candidates.

Hampton and Patterson are in the early stages of their long journey toward becoming certified appraisers. But they’ve made the commitment. Both are working other fulltime jobs as they work to complete their certification requirements.

“I don't see the light yet. I don't even know if it’s a glimmer,” Patterson joked.

While they work, the equity and diversity issues within the appraisal industry are not lost on them.