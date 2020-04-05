Free online job training: DMV county offers thousands of courses to residents

A new program called "Skill Up Prince George's County" launched this past week and offers county residents access to thousands of free training courses.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Thousands of free online job training programs can now be accessed by Prince George's County residents as part of a new resource announced by organizers this past week.

The resource, called "Skill Up Prince George's County," was put together by Employ Prince George's and Metrix Learning.

With the courses now being offered to county residents, Employ Prince George's President Walter Simmons told WUSA that organizers wanted to provide help to people in the area.

"Our goal is that people who were laid off can use it to improve their skills," he said on Sunday. "This is our opportunity to say, regardless of what happens, when the economy reopens you’re going to be best prepared.”

People who sign up can find courses on various subjects and professional development programs, from how to lead team meetings and communicate professionally to project management skills and human resources.

"Some of these courses can actually lead to them qualifying to take a national occupational skills training certificate," Simmons said. "This is for people who may want to improve their leadership skills on the job or maybe somebody looking at getting their first job so they want to improve their interview or resume skills.”

The most recent report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed a 3.6% unemployment rate in Prince George's County at the end of March.

With the economic downturn seeming to impact nearly everything, Simmons said the county wanted to offer resources to assist others free of charge.

"Let’s figure out how to come out of this in a better position than prior to the coronavirus," he said. "We have a lot of people seeing bad days and we’re trying to provide a little light.”

"Skill Up Prince George's County" can be accessed 24/7 by any county resident with high-speed internet access.

Moving forward, Simmons told WUSA that the county hoped to add hundreds of more courses.

"This might be an opportunity to give some people some hope," he said. "We’re going to try and provide some opportunities to look for brighter days.”