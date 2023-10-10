How to avoid becoming a victim of 'bank jugging'

Detectives say in several recent robberies, suspects have watched their victims withdraw a significant amount of cash from a bank before approaching.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police in Fairfax County are warning residents after noticing a rise in an alarming crime trend called “bank jugging," in which victims are targeted after leaving a bank or financial institution.

Detectives say in several recent robberies, suspects have watched their victims withdraw a significant amount of cash from a bank. Then the suspects follow the victim as they drive away. When the victims in these robberies park their cars at another location, leaving the money they just withdrew in their car, the criminals strike. Typically, they'll break a car window and grab the money.

At 3:13 p.m. on Sept. 15, police say a victim withdrew $9,500 from a local bank. When the victim got back in their car and began to drive off, his tire pressure sensor lit up. The victim then got out of his car and noticed one of his tires was punctured. The victim was approached by an unknown man who told him that he had a fix-a-flat kit in his backpack. As the victim was tending to the tire, the suspect told the victim he needed another kit and left. When the victim checked his car, he realized the money he had just pulled out, which was in the center console, was gone.

An investigation revealed the suspect was watching the victim as he arrived and left the bank. Police say the suspect punctured the tire of the victim’s vehicle and followed the victim as he drove away.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information about this robbery to call the Franconia Police Station at 703-922-0889 and ask to speak with a detective. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web –Click HERE.

The FCPD offers the following tips to avoid becoming a victim of bank jugging:

Be aware of your surroundings: Pay attention to anyone who may be observing your activities outside a bank or financial institution. Conceal cash and bank-related items: Store cash in a discreet manner, such as in a purse or wallet, and avoid displaying bank bags or envelopes that may draw attention. Do not leave cash unattended in your vehicle. If you do, consider locking it in the glove box. Vary your routine: Criminals often look for patterns, so it is advisable to change your habits regarding banking and cash withdrawals. Secure your vehicle: Ensure that your vehicle is locked, windows are closed, and valuables are not visible, reducing the likelihood of becoming a target. Report suspicious activity: If you notice someone acting suspiciously or believe you are being followed, report it to the police as soon as possible.