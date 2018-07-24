In a now deleted "Forbes" article, a contributor wrote that Amazon bookstores should replace public libraries. The article has caused outrage all over the DC area and the entire country.

It was written by an economics professor who argued that libraries aren't necessary now that there are eBooks and coffee shops with WiFi.

He also said closing all libraries would save taxpayers money.

After the social media backlash, Forbes pulled the article.

A spokesperson for Forbes said the article "was outside the contributor's specific area of expertise," and that "libraries play an important role in society."

RELATED: DC Public Library rolls out new streaming service

Without the DC public library system, hundreds of thousands of people would lose access to free resources and information.

When you ask DC resident Donnell W. what life would be like without public libraries, his answer is "a disaster".

He comes to the West End Library on L Street NW to job search.

"The computer is very important because I don't have one at home," said Donnell.

Donnell who works multiple jobs as a parking attendant and custodian said he comes to the library every day on his lunch period to keep up with the job market.

"I actually found my last job at the library," said Donnell.

The free computers and internet service are only one of dozens of services the DC public library system has to offer.

The first library opened in D.C. in 1911 and now there are 25 neighborhood libraries.

"I don't know where to begin," said Richard Reyes-Gavilan, Executive Director of DC Public Library. "We offer programs from earliest stages of life all the way up to senior citizens."

Free programs include everything from reading programs for kids, career building workshops, and writing sessions.

Marja came to the Westend library on L Street NW for a writing workshop. She said she gets the inspiration that's sometimes lacking while writing on her own.

"Here at the library you just want to be with people who are also writing and just do it," said Marja.

While the author of the Forbes article argued that libraries are obsolete, data from the DC library system tells a different story.

According to DC Public Library:

"Since 2014, the number of active library card accounts have increased on average by 2.8 percent per quarter. There are 498,436 active library card accounts in the District.

This fiscal year, 3,259,991 items have been borrowed from the Library. Since 2014, the number of items borrowed has increased on average by 1.48 percent per quarter."

© 2018 WUSA