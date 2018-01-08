ST. LOUIS — Do you feel like you spend way too much money on groceries? There are some ways people can cut down on their spending.

Jen Morris is a mother of five and said she used to spend about $1100 a month of groceries. Then she started scouring for coupons and she’s been able to slash her family’s spending down to $450 a month. All those savings have just come from saving coupons she finds in the Sunday paper. She’s an Extreme Couponer. She even appeared on season 3 of TLC’s Extreme Couponing show.

“The first rule is to wait to use the coupons at the right time so you need to wait until something goes on sale. Then go through your grocery store ads and look for things that catch your eye and then apply a coupon to the sale price,” said Morris.

She also suggests buying in bulk when items go on sale. She said grocery stores typically have a three-month cycle of when certain items go on sale. When an item, you use goes on sale, Morris suggests buying about a three-month supply.

Using certain apps can also help you save but Morris said traditional coupons from the Sunday paper are still best.

“There are tons and tons of rebate apps for after you shop where you can scan the receipt and get more money after the fact. But I consider those bonus savings because the biggest savings comes from my newspaper inserts,” said Morris.

She recommends apps like Ibotta, CheckOut51, and Flipp.

If you would like to learn more tips, visit her website LiveLifeOnLess.com

