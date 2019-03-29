Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

The celebration is continuing for the 90th birthday of Mickey Mouse, who made his debut in the 1928 film "Steamboat Willie."

As the New York Times reported last year, Disney has marked Mickey's birthday with books, a primetime special and even collaborations with fashion designers. You can still buy a Mickey Mouse purse from Gucci for $4,700.

Don't have $4,700 handy? There are more affordable ways to get in on the Mickey birthday fun.

On Monday LEGO will begin selling a new black, white and gray "Steamboat Willie" set for $89.99. The set allows fans to build the S.S. Willie, and it comes with Mickey and Minnie Mouse figures.

"The iconic Steamboat Willie boat features a black-and-white color scheme, hidden wheels, moving steam pipes, rotating paddle wheels, adjustable crane and assorted elements including the ‘S.S. Willie’ boat name sign, ‘1928’ year sign and a ‘potato bin’," the LEGO website states. "(It's) an ideal LEGO set for kids and adults to recreate scenes from the original Mickey Mouse cartoon or simply build and display this striking monochrome model."

The set is part of LEGO Ideas, a promotion that allows fans to share projects and pitch new products. Kotaku reported that "Steamboat Willie" was first pitched to LEGO in 2016 by Máté Szabó.

Here is the video included with Szabó's pitch:

