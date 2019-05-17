Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $220 off Coredy Premier Robo Vac and Robo Mop with free shipping

It's quite the momentous day if you are in over your head with spring cleaning or just looking to wipe your hands clean of retail mark-ups.

I test a different robo vac almost every week, whether it's for the national show I host or for our broadcasts right here. The marketplace is completely inundated with sub-par, underperforming vacuums that all claim to be the best.

The 2019 version of the newly-released Coredy Wet Robo Mop and Robo Vac Premier outperforms the $800 Roomba i7 by a long shot. Let's start with the comparison!

While the iRobot Roomba is a fantastic robo vac, it is not a mop. The Coredy is a mop. The iRobot is supposed to have the best battery life in the business but the Coredy outperformed it by 30 minutes in our tests.

The iRobot weighs 14 pounds and the Coredy — offering more of a slim design that can slide under almost any piece of furniture — weighs only 9 pounds. These performance differences stand out well before you get to price.

The Coredy is also slightly quieter than the Roomba while both models are equally powerful. The Roomba does not offer a remote control and while you can use your smartphone, I prefer to have a dedicated remote which is another benefit of the Coredy.

The Roomba is $800 on Amazon right now and while the new Coredy is not yet available on Amazon, it will be selling for $349 on Prime Day - despite being $229 as its introductory deal price today. Both models do an equally tremendous job capturing dust, dirt and allergens.



Click the play button to watch the Coredy mop and vacuum up a big mess alongside a cameo from my now-crawling 11-month-old daughter.

Features of the Coredy Premier Robo Vac and Wet Mop:

Unique v-shaped rubber roller brush

High-efficiency filter

Patented tangle-free technology

Captures 99 percent of dust, mites, and allergens as small as 10 microns

Ultra-thin frame can navigate under couches, chairs, cabinetry and more

One-year warranty with extra brushes

Automatically returns to base for charging

Upgraded anti-collision, anti-drop and anti-tangle technology

Pressure-sensitive soft bumper

Extremely powerful but quiet

Was: $449.99

Now: $229.99

***Just released upgraded 2019 model.

