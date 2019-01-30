Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

It's rare to see "Apple" and "sale" in the same sentence. Apple strictly controls the pricing of its products, and it doesn't typically offer a sale other than on Black Friday. However, there are some other major shopping events that allow you to save hundreds on Apple products.



That brings us to today. If you are a frequent Best Buy shopper, you likely received an email about their four-hour flash sale today. Running in conjunction with the flash sale — which wasn't that impressive, in my opinion — there is an Apple sales event with many fantastic discounts.



While the four-hour "flash sale" will expire soon or may have expired by the time you read this, the Apple Shopping event will last through tomorrow afternoon.



Here are my favorite deals available right now:



- Macbook Computers: $350 Off (expires this afternoon)

- Macbook Air Newest Model: $100 off (expires Friday)

- iPhone X Unlocked: $50 off (expires Thursday)

- iPhone XR: $100 off (for Sprint customers this week)

- iPhone XS: $150 off (for Sprint customers this week)

- Beats By Dre Solo 3 Wireless Headphones: $60 off (expires Friday)

- Beats By Dre Solo 3 Wireless Special Edition: $70 off (expires Friday)

- Beats By Dre Beats Pill Wireless Speaker: $50 off (expires Thursday)



If you are looking for a great deal on a smartphone plan for a new iPhone, the best promotions from carriers typically appear in the 72 hours that precede Valentine's Day.



Happy Savings!

