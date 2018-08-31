Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

I have never been so proud of a co-star! Just in time for back to school, one of my official student product testers for this TV station and my Deal Guy YouTube page has published a book. And she's also making history.

A book that helps elementary school students overcome adversity, bullying and challengers is making the rounds as only the second time in U.S. history where a 9-year-old has published a chapter book.

The same 9-year-old who has been doing YouTube un-boxing and toy product tests for the past five years is now a published author.

While I typically feature bargains and deals to help improve your life, I thought that with the return to school, one book from a significantly cuter bargain expert would be a great piece to profile today.

Lucy Alessi who has just launched her own line of frugal swimwear while receiving coverage from news outlets across the country recorded a special message for me about how her book can help others. Click the play button to learn more about the book and her mission.

Before we return to deals tomorrow, today's book which is on sale itself would be my top recommendation to any parent with a child ages 6 through 11.

Learn more about Lucy's new book "BRB" by clicking right here.

You can also buy a Kindle version of the book for as low as $3.99 today.

