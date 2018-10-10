Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $30 Off TWO Momo Boom Bluetooth Speakers + Free Shipping

You can finally give your music and your calls the voice they deserve. If you are one of the many people still relying on your smartphone and its speakers for wireless streaming, your music and your ability to share content is about to get a huge upgrade.

In my quest to save you cash, a fantastic deal of the day on Amazon is certainly worth a look!

Think about your favorite music, YouTube videos, our station app and all of those moments when you've struggled to hear your content through a smartphone speaker. One of the world's smallest and most powerful Bluetooth speakers is the best tech bargain in the country today.

The Momo Boom Bluetooth speakers are tiny yet incredibly powerful. They pack some serious punch despite the deceptively small size and the deal I found scores you two for way less than the regular price of one today.

Click the play button to see my product tests.

Features of the Momo Boom Bluetooth Speakers:

Easily attach the Momo Boom Bluetooth speaker to a backpack or carry in your pocket

Streams wirelessly from any Apple, Android, Windows or Bluetooth device

Surprisingly strong audio and bass with a purse-ready footprint

Allows for hands-free calling and better conference or shared call experiences

Rechargeable battery quickly charges on the go

3W output brings your music and calls to life

BOGO today and lowest recorded price

$30 Off TWO Momo Boom Bluetooth Speakers + Free Shipping

Was: $45.99

Now: $14.99 **For Two!!

MORE FROM DEALBOSS:

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA