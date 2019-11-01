Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.
Buy it now: $15 off six Pur Soft Wool XL Dryer Balls with free shipping
How you do your laundry is about to change as we go chemical-free while lowering your energy bill.
It may come as no surprise that your dryer is likely the most demanding appliance in your house. Today I'm highlighting a product that will reduce your drying time by 35 percent and in turn can save you hundreds on your annual energy costs - up to 20 percent per year. It's a product I've been using for years.
Pur Soft Wool Dryer Balls are pure handmade New Zealand wool dryer balls that soften your laundry naturally without any of the toxins found in conventional fabric softeners. Throw these dryer balls in to your dryer and they create hot pockets between your clothing to decrease dryer time, saving you time and money.
Click the play button to see them in action!
Features and benefits of Pur Soft Wool Dryer Balls:
- Decrease your drying time 10 to 25 minutes depending on dryer and load size
- 100 percent eco-friendly and non-toxic
- Replaces dryer sheets
- Safe for all dryers and don't fall apart like dryer balls
- Bo dyes like tennis balls
- Reduces static and wrinkles
- One of the best-reviewed products on the market
- Each dryer set lasts for 1,000 loads
- It's recommended to replace the dryer balls every four to six months
If you read Pur Soft wool dryer balls reviews online, you'll find they are extremely popular and effective. While you may find similar prices on Amazon, the deal we found is for the XL size and is made of 100 percent natural New Zealand wool. This deal also supports an independent retailer!
Buy it now: $15 off six Pur Soft Wool XL Dryer Balls with free shipping
Was: $35.00
Now: $19.99
**Essential oil set available with this deal too!
MORE FROM DEALBOSS
- Try these $50 headphones instead of AirPods
- Don't buy a Fitbit or Apple Watch before checking out this $35 fitness tracker
- How to easily double your Wi-Fi speed!
- This is the best humidifier to fight a cold and the flu, and it's on sale
Who is Matt Granite?
- Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.