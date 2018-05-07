Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Happy Amazon Prime Day 2018! We promised you every major Prime Day deal before anyone else in the country, and after combing through more than 5,000 different Prime Day deals, we've created a list of the 50 best overall.

All of the deals below are the top sellers on Amazon. If for any reason you see a listing with no or limited reviews, these listings have just gone live in advance for Prime Day and you could be one of the first people to actually see the Amazon page.

We will be working around the clock to bring you many more tech, home and lifestyle items. If you don't see a product on the list below (like a gaming console), the price is not at its lowest right now or now is not a good time to buy.

Please keep in mind that deals can sell out extremely quickly. We will be working to update any sold out links with replacements around the clock.

If you don't have Prime and want to score FREE shipping on any item, use this free 30-day Amazon Prime trial.

Happy Savings!

1) $60 Off Coredy Robo Vac With Robo Mop

Was: $249.99

Now: $189.99

2) $200 Off Top-Rated Laptop With Fingerprint ID + Free USB C Hub

Was: $599.99

Now: $399.99

3) $60 Off Top-Rated Pur-Dream Sleep Cool Gel Pillow (2-Pack)

Was: $139.99

Now: $79.99

4) $45 Off Top-Rated Forged Professional Series 8-inch Chef Knife

Was: $69.99

Now: $24.99

5) 50% Off Power Wireless Sports Bluetooth Headphones

Was: $49.99

Now: $24.99

6) $50 Off Italian Style Luxury Bed Sheet Set With Aloe Coating

Was: $99.99

Now: $49.99

7) $65 Off HP Omnidirectional Dash / Security Camcorder

Was: $129.99

Now: $64.99

8) $110 Off Top-Rated Over Ear Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones

Was: $199.99

Now: $89.99

9) $40 Off Top-Rated High Speed Blender and Food Processor

Was: $169.99

Now: $129.99

10) $50 Off iClever Vehicle Jump Starter + Power Bank + Emergency LED

Was: $99.99

Now: $49.99

11) 50% Off Microbead Travel Neck Pillows

Was: $29.99

Now: $14.99

12) $30 Off Q Wireless Apple and Android Charger (with car accessory)

Was: $59.99

Now: $29.99

13) $100 Off Ultra Soft Pur-Sleep Bamboo Mattress Topper

Was: $189.99-199.99

Now: $89.99-179.99

14) $80 Off Z-Edge 4K Smart Action Cam + Free Accessories

Was: $149.99

Now: $69.99

15) $30 Off iClever Smartphone and iPad Powerbank

Was: $62.99

Now: $32.99

16) $70 Off HP 10.1" Digital Picture Frame + Wireless Speaker + HD Display

Was: $199.99

Now: $129.99

17) $20 Off Shiatsu Neck, Back and Shoulder Massager With Heat

Was: $89.99

Now: $69.99

18) 50% Off Ultra Bright LED Camping and Emergency Lantern

Was: $29.99

Now: $14.99

19) Pur Power Brush Spinning Hose System For Home, Pets and Car

Was: $59.99

Now: $24.99

20) 55% Off Hoover Steam Scrub Pro Mop

Was: $137.99

Now: $59.99

21) $50 Off Braven Bluetooth Wireless Waterproof Speaker + Power Bank

Was: $99.99

Now: $49.99

22) $70 Off Zmodo Pivot Wireless Home Security and Surveillance System

Was: $149.99

Now: $69.99

23) $20 Off Smart Bluetooth Body Fat Scale

Was: $69.99

Now: $49.99

24) Up To $120.00 Off iPhone, iPad and Android Memory Expansion Booster

Was: $99.99-249.99

Now: $44.99-129.99

25) $250 Off Top-Rated Oakley Smart Sunglasses

Was: $449.99

Now: $199.99

26) $30 Off Rocketbook Smart Notebooks

Was: $59.99

Now: $29.99

27) $120 Off High Fidelity Sleep Sound Machine (Special Edition)

Was: $199.99

Now: $79.99

28) $40 Off Chargehub USB Charger (Smart Charges 7 Devices)

Was: $89.99

Now: $49.99

29) $100 Off Portable High Efficiency Air Conditioner

Was: $399.99

Now: $299.99

30) $40 Off Weber Bluetooth Kitchen and BBQ Thermometer

Was: $79.99

Now: $39.99

31) $70 Off Garmin Fitness Watch & Heart Rate Monitor (Pink)

Was: $149.99

Now: $79.99

32) $30 Off Emergency Escape Tool Smartphone Charger (TWO PACK)

Was: $59.99

Now: $29.99

33) $30 Off ANTOP Amplified Cord Cutting Antenna

Was: $109.99

Now: $79.99

34) $40 Off Leatherman-Style Multi Tool (12 Tools In One)

Was: $69.99

Now: $29.99

35) $20 Off Pet Grooming Brush and Rake

Was: $49.99

Now: $29.99

36) $23 Off iClever Microderm Abrasion Facial Brush

Was: $59.99

Now: $36.99

37) $30 Off GoodPro Waterproof Wireless Doorbell With TWO Receivers

Was: $62.99

Now: $32.99

38) $400 Off Cool Sleep Memory Foam Queen Mattress

Was: $850.00-$950.00

Now: $450.00-$550.00

39) $400 Off Cool Sleep Memory Foam King Mattress

Was: $900.00-$1000.00

Now: $475.00-$525.00

40) $30 Off Top Rated Collapsible and Expandable Garden Hose

Was: $54.99

Now: $29.99

41) $120 Off Scanmarker Wireless Scanner

Was: $199.99

Now: $79.99

42) $40 Off Men's Trio Multi-Tool, LED Camping lantern & moisturizer

Was: $99.99

Now: $49.99

43) $30 Off Aromatherapy Ultrasonic Diffuser + 10 Essential Oils + LEDs

Was: $59.95

Now: $29.95

44) $40 Off SmartHome Smart Plug (2-pack) For Alexa and Google Home

Was: $69.99

Now: $29.99

45) $56 Off Level Mount TV Mount for 10- to 50-inch TV

Was: $89.99

Now: $34.99

46) $110 Off Motorized Level TV Mount For 37- to 85-inch TV

Was: $169.99

Now: $49.99

47) $40 Off Handsome Man Hammock Sleeping Bed Swing

MSRP: $69.99

List Price: $39.99

Now: $29.99

48) $50 Off mVoice Smart Watches With Alexa

Was: $130.00

Now: $79.99

49) $30 Off Portable Desktop Air Conditioner and Fan

Was: $129.99

Now: $99.99

50) $100 Off Barbar Italy Ionic Fast Hair Blow Dryer

Was: $159.99

Now: $59.99

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon Live and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA