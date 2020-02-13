WASHINGTON — If you're looking to buy a car this year, you might want to take a look at these safe options.

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety has chosen its 2020 Top Safety Pick+ cars, featuring 23 different cars this year and 41 vehicles featured for the regular Top Safety Pick.

In order to be a top safety pick, vehicles must perform well in six separate crash tests and also perform well in other safety aspects like headlight visibility and roof strength.

And for the first time ever, the IIHS is now requiring automakers to offer automatic emergency braking systems that detect pedestrians if they want to make the group's top list. Almost 6,300 pedestrians were killed in crashes, according to 2018 data from the National Highway and Safety Administration.

What group had the safest rides? Hyundai Motor Group had the most cars between both awards at 14. The auto group also includes Kia and Genesis brands. Mazda took home the most safety pick plus awards with five total.

Cadillac was the only American car company to get an award, and Fiat Chrysler and Mitsubishi didn't make the list at all.

The award allows certain automakers to stand out amongst other competing brands and gives consumers an easy way to determine the safest rides.

Did your car make it to the top? To check out if your ride makes the cut, see the group's full list here.

