'Hi, Brittany. This is Joe Biden.' President orders from DC's Ghostburger, stunning employee

"That's crazy," the woman said at a loss for words after the call.

WASHINGTON — If you've worked in the food service industry, you've probably heard and seen it all. But odds are that you haven't taken an order from the President of the United States.

One woman was able to do just that this week.

Brittany Spaddy works at Ghostburger in D.C.'s Shaw neighborhood.

"Hi, Brittany. This is Joe Biden. And I'd like to place and order for lunch if I could, OK?"

Brittany is usually off on Tuesdays, but for some reason her boss asked her to work that day. She agreed.

It turns out her boss wanted her to work Tuesday so she could take a special order.

Ordered a bacon cheeseburger from a local restaurant yesterday to celebrate over 10 million new small business applications during my presidency.



I may’ve caught Brittany off guard. pic.twitter.com/rP8i8a0ny0 — President Biden (@POTUS) January 18, 2023

Biden wanted to promote how many people have applied for new business licenses during his administration. A number Biden says is 10.4 million people: "That's more than any time in American history in a single period."

"The vice president and I have lunch once a week, and I'm going to order from a small business right now," Biden said in a social media post before calling Ghostburger.

The White House wanted to include Ghostburger in a video showcasing small businesses, and the owners of the restaurant decided to surprise hard-working Brittany with taking the president's call.

"How's business at Ghostburger these days?" the president asked Brittany.

"It's pretty good," is all the stunned Brittany could say while talking to the leader of the free world.