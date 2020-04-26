Right now on their social media Chick-fil-A is doing Nightly Nuggets Recipes (Facebook, Instagram). Six days a week they post new recipes on social media you can make!

On Amazon, if you don’t already subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited you can grab a FREE 3 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited.

Know someone who is an essential worker? You can send them a FREE snickers bar right now! Just enter their phone number and they will receive a free Snickers e-gift card redeemable at Walmart.

Limit two per person.

You can find more deals at https://www.afrugalchick.com.

