Scammers send pictures of decapitated bodies to business owner after he refused to send money

Lazaro Ortega received a text message with a photo of a man with a gun, demanding money or his family would be harmed, followed by photos of decapitated bodies.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Prince George’s County business owner is warning other owners about a scary and aggressive scam that he nearly became a victim of.

Lazaro Ortega told WUSA9 he received a text message from someone demanding money. When he refused, they sent him gruesome and threatening photos.

Ortega said he almost fell for what he called a creative scam.

“I was surprised," Ortega said. "You know, yeah, it was scary. Really scary."

Ortega said he received a text message with a photo of a man with a gun, demanding money or his family would be harmed. He followed the message with pictures of decapitated and dismembered bodies.

“It looked very real," he said. "If you see the picture, you’re like what is this?"

Ortega runs a carpet cleaning service. He believes scammers targeted his business because his contact information is online, making him an easy target. He said he’s heard of scams, but never knew they could get this gruesome. He admits the pictures look real and said he almost agreed to sending money.

He has a warning for other business owners.

“Just be really careful. If you get any messages and it doesn’t feel right, call police, file a report or call the news. They will help you," Ortega said.

The Better Business Bureau also reminds people to never send money or give away personal information to anyone you don’t know. They say to trust your instincts, don't believe everything you see and when in doubt. call police.