The planned 74,000-square-foot gas station would be along Interstate 64 off Exit 211, the New Kent County Economic Development Authority said.

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A gas station chain known for its country feel, variety of snacks and menu items, souvenirs, and beaver mascot could be opening its first location in Virginia.

The Texas-based Buc-ee’s is looking to build a new gas station in New Kent County, located between Hampton Roads and Richmond, along Interstate 64 off Exit 211.

The New Kent County Economic Development Authority said in a Facebook post that it would be a 74,000-square-foot store with 120 fueling positions, 557 parking spaces, 24 Tesla charging spaces, and 10 bus/RV parking spaces.

According to the authority, the anticipated opening date would be sometime in 2027. The company submitted a conditional use permit to the New Kent County Planning and Zoning Department regarding a proposed sign plan.

The authority added that Buc-ee’s is working with the Virginia Department of Transportation and New Kent County officials to assess what transportation improvements are needed to make the new location happen.

The gas station chain has a cult following across the Southern United States, as many people have come to love its snacks (barbecue sandwiches, "beaver nuggets," a variety of beef jerky, roasted nuts, etc.), souvenirs, travel items and more.

The chain is also known for the sheer size of its locations, as well as its large number of gas pumps and parking spaces.

Right now, Buc-ee’s has locations in several states, including Texas, Tennessee, South Carolina, Kentucky, Georgia, Florida, and Alabama. More locations are planned in Missouri and Colorado, according to the company's online contact form.