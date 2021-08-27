Bojangles closing for 2 days to provide COVID-19 relief to staff

The company announced company-owned stores will close on two different days to give workers a much-needed break.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many Bojangles employees are getting breaks soon to try to boost mental health.

The restaurant chain announced Friday it's closing all of its company-owned restaurants on Monday, Aug. 30, and Monday, Sept. 13 to give crew members and managers a break amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restaurants who fall under the company's umbrella will close at their regular times Sunday and will reopen at their regular times the following Tuesday.

“We appreciate everything our dedicated team has done for Bojangles this past year,” Bojangles CEO Jose Armario said in a statement. “From navigating a global pandemic to adjusting to new safety measures to picking up shifts for those unable to come in for work, we’ve asked, and they’ve delivered. But this hasn’t been easy, and we know many people are physically and emotionally drained, so we hope these extra two days off will provide rest and refreshment.”

The announcement comes the same day that The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Carolina have reached over 3,600.

COVID-19 hospitalizations peaked back in January with roughly 3,900 cases.

