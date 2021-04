The company will construct a 650,000-square-foot facility near the Richmond Raceway in Henrico County that will employ robotics technology.

RICHMOND, Va. — Amazon is planning to build a new distribution center in suburban Richmond that state officials expect will create 1,000 new jobs.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s office said in a news release Wednesday that the company will construct a 650,000-square-foot facility near the Richmond Raceway in Henrico County that will employ robotics technology.

Northam called the project “the latest milestone in the growing partnership between Amazon and Virginia.”