Monday, May 7

Show #16132 (TV 14 (L)(S)(D))

“Love, Hip Hop and Cyberstalking?”

ALL-NEW! Mercuree wrote to Dr. Phil asking for help because she claims she is being cyberstalked, harassed, and threatened by a former member of VH1's Love and Hip Hop, Chrissy Monroe. Mercuree claims Chrissy has used her celebrity status in an attempt to blackball her from the entertainment industry and ruin her life. She says Chrissy has even befriended her childhood friends and an ex to try and “get dirt” on her! Chrissy says that’s all backward! She claims Mercuree, whom she barely knows, is cyberstalking her! Chrissy says Mercuree is completely obsessed with her and has even called into radio stations and restaurants to curse her out! Due to what Chrissy calls a “cryptic death threat” posted by Mercuree online, Chrissy says she’s terrified of what Mercuree might do next. Chrissy says she’s tried to get the police involved but claims nothing she does ever stops Mercuree’s incessant online harassment. Can Dr. Phil get these women to stop this war of words? Find out! (CTD)

Tuesday, May 8

Show #16414 (TV 14 (S)(D))

“Millionaire’s Brother Found Liable for the Death of Rebecca Zahau: What Her Family Says”

ALL-NEW! Young and beautiful Rebecca Zahau was found naked and hanging from the balcony of her millionaire boyfriend’s mansion in 2011. Police ruled her death a suicide, but her family insists she would never take her own life, and they claim she was brutally murdered. Today, seven painful years later, has justice for Rebecca finally been served? A jury found her boyfriend’s brother, who discovered her body, civilly liable for her death. The family speaks out for the very first time since these shocking new developments. (CTD)

Wednesday, May 9

Show #16102 (TV 14 (L)(S)(D))

"My Destructive and Angry Teen Daughter Blames Me after I Left Her Father for His Best Friend!"

ALL-NEW! Raegon and Steve say their 17-year-old daughter, Maya, has become a belligerent, violent, pot-smoking, school-skipping teen who is spiraling out of control. They say Maya’s downward spiral started five years ago when she caught Raegon having an affair with Steve’s best friend, the man his children called “Uncle Craig.” They say Maya is not only acting out but has given her mother an ultimatum: Craig or her children. Maya says Craig is an “evil parasite” who “wrecked” her family and she will do anything to make his life a living hell. Craig says it’s not his fault he had an affair, fell in love, and then moved in with his best friend’s wife. He says Maya needs to stop blaming him for her destructive behavior and take accountability for her actions. Can Dr. Phil bring this family together? (CTD)

Thursday, May 10

Show #16119 (TV 14 (L)(S)(D))

"My Fiancé is Making Me Choose Between My Identical Twin Sister or Him!"

ALL-NEW! Chad and his fiancée, McKenzie, plan to tie the knot in September. McKenzie says she always dreamed her twin sister, Brittanie, would be her maid of honor, but that is no longer happening because, just a few weeks ago, McKenzie told her twin to stay away from the wedding because she claims her sister is a manipulative drug addict who is currently not fit to attend the wedding. She also says Chad told her to choose between her twin sister and him! Brittanie says she is devastated and will do whatever it takes to get clean. (CTD)

Friday, May 11

Show #16121 (TV 14 (L))

"Enough Is Enough! My College Dropout Daughter Needs to Grow Up!"

ALL-NEW! Michele says she had no idea that after her daughter, Stephanie, dropped out of college, she would still be financially supporting her nine years later, preventing her from exploring her own passions like living in Hawaii and studying marine biology. Stephanie says that even though her mother allows her to live at home and mostly pays for everything - including the boxed wines she drinks daily - she is overbearing, suffocating and even calls her names like “useless” and a “worthless waste of a life.” Stephanie says in order to get sober, she must figure out a way to escape the co-dependent and toxic relationship she has with her mother who she gets into blow-up arguments with daily. (CTD)

