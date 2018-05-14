DR. PHIL on WUSA9!

Tune in Monday-Friday from 4-5 p.m.

All new episodes this week!

Monday, May 14

Show #16118 (TV 14 (L)(S)(D))

"My Mom is Out of Control Since Dad Died. She Lost 100 Lbs., Parties, and Plans to Run Away with a Man She’s Never Met"

ALL-NEW! Hannah wrote into the show saying she was desperate to get help for her 59-year-old party mom, Teresa. Hannah claims her mom has changed for the worse since losing over 100 pounds and the death of her husband, Hannah’s father. Hannah’s sister, Charlie, says she’s worried her mom’s behavior is going to lead to her death. Teresa says she’s been a caretaker all her life, and now it’s time for her to focus on herself. Hannah claims Teresa bounces from man to man, spends money on clothes instead of bills, and has multiple online and real-life boyfriends! Both sisters are looking for Dr. Phil’s help to put an end to their mom’s behavior. (CTD)

Tuesday, May 15

Show #16319 (TV 14 (L)(S)(D))

"My Out-of-Control Mom Faces Her Online Love: Is She Being Scammed?"

ALL-NEW! Hannah, her sister Charlie, and their aunt, Debbie, face off with their mom, Teresa, in the second part of this family saga. Teresa says she’s done being a caretaker, and if her family can’t be happy for her, well, that’s on them. Meanwhile, her daughters claim Teresa’s committing fraud, partying too hard, and having encounters with random men she picks up at bars. Both sisters say they want Dr. Phil to get through to their mother before she sells everything to be with one of her mystery online loves, hurts herself, or ends up dead. (CTD)

Wednesday, May 16

Show #16095 (TV 14 (L)(S)(D))

"Help! Our Bieber-Obsessed Daughter Went from Insta-Famous to Homeless and Hacked"

ALL-NEW! Taylor says she achieved social media fame by the time she was 14, with around 30,000 followers. She is now 20 and says photos and video of her continue to go viral … but not by her choice. Taylor claims her iCloud has been hacked three separate times and her computer crashed last year, all by unauthorized users who she suspects are trying to bully her and ruin her reputation. Taylor’s parents, Kathy and Randy, say the constant bullying and hacking has caused their daughter to fall from being a social media star to homeless and hopeless. Kathy, Randy, and their older daughter, Lindsey, also blame Taylor’s boyfriend, Anthony, for not being a good influence on Taylor as she struggles with this cyber-hacking drama. They say they believe her destructive relationship with Anthony pulls her down even further. Anthony says he is not a bad influence and will never leave Taylor. Anthony’s mother, Angie, agrees with Taylor’s parents that her son needs to stay away from their daughter. Dr. Phil sorts out the dysfunctional relationship between Taylor and Anthony while revealing what he believes is really going on with this family. (CTD)

Thursday, May 17

Show #16412 (TV 14 (S)(D))

“Wife of Man Who Ran Away to Mexico with Teenage Daughter’s Best Friend Speaks Out”

ALL-NEW! Forty-five-year-old Kevin Esterly made headlines when an AMBER Alert was issued for 16-year-old Amy Yu. According to police, the father of four had a “secretive” relationship with Yu, his teenage daughter’s best friend, before the pair ran away to Mexico. Yu was found safe, and Esterly was arrested for interfering with custody of a minor. In an exclusive interview, Esterly's wife, Stacey, speaks out about the lies, betrayal, and what she knew about her husband’s relationship with a girl they considered to be a fifth daughter. (CTD)

Friday, May 18

Show #16045 (TV 14 (L)(S)(D)) ***ADVISORY: STRONG SEXUAL CONTENT***

“20 Years of Accusations. A Mother Who Wants to Protect Her Children, and a Father Desperate to Clear His Name. Who’s Telling the Truth?”

ALL-NEW! Danuta and John say they have been to court more than 200 times during the past 20 years, and things now are as heated as ever. She claims John sexually abused their son and daughter and accuses him of domestic violence. She says she won't give up on proving this until the system sides with her. She claims she's been victimized and even though she got sole custody of the children, she's been denying John the right to see the children for years. Their daughter, Monica, is now 20 and says she hates her father so much for what he did to her that she got a restraining order against him. But John says Monica didn't always feel that way. He claims Danuta brainwashed both their children to believe he did the unthinkable. He denies all allegations of abuse and wrote to Dr. Phil for help to clear his name. Danuta also wrote to Dr. Phil saying it's time, once and for all, for John to admit what he has done. John agrees to take a polygraph exam. What will the results reveal? This show contains sexual content. Viewer discretion advised. (CTD)

NOTE: Schedule is subject to change.

© 2018 WUSA