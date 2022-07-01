July is Minority Mental Health Awareness Month. Here are some resources to help those in need

National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month is observed each July to destigmatize mental health struggles within underrepresented communities

WASHINGTON — National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month is observed each July to bring attention the unique struggles within BIPOC communities.

Throughout the month, the Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health (OMH) will focus on "promoting tools and resources addressing the stigma about mental health among racial and ethnic minority populations, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic."

The month also takes into consideration the importance of access to professional and empathetic mental health providers. To find your local mental health facility, see our resource guide below.

NATIONAL

General

Immediate crisis: 988

988 Phone: 1-800-662-4357

Suicide

Immediate crisis: 988

988 Phone: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

1-800-273-TALK (8255) Phone (En español): 1-888-628-9454

Veterans

Phone: 1-800-273-8255 (PRESS 1 or TEXT 838255)

1-800-273-8255 (PRESS 1 or TEXT 838255) Online Chat

D.C.

General

Locaton: 1140 Varnum St NE #100 Washington, DC 20017

1140 Varnum St NE #100 Washington, DC 20017 Phone: (202) 854-4623

Veterans

Location: 50 Irving St NW # 3A155, Washington, DC 20422

50 Irving St NW # 3A155, Washington, DC 20422 Phone: 202-745-8000 x58127

Youth

Location: 915 Rhode Island Avenue, NW Washington, DC 20001

915 Rhode Island Avenue, NW Washington, DC 20001 Phone: (202) 232-6100

(202) 232-6100 Email: info@hillcrest-dc.org

Senior Citizens

Location: 1842 Calvert St NW, Washington, DC 20009

1842 Calvert St NW, Washington, DC 20009 Phone: (202) 483-5800

(202) 483-5800 Email: info@vidaseniorcenter.org

LGBTQ+

Location: 2000 14th ST, NW Washington, D.C. 20009

2000 14th ST, NW Washington, D.C. 20009 Phone: (202) 682-2245

(202) 682-2245 Email: david@thedccenter.org

Suicide

Location: 1025 Thomas Jefferson St NW, Washington, DC 20007

1025 Thomas Jefferson St NW, Washington, DC 20007 Phone: (202) 572-3737

(202) 572-3737 Email: info@theActionAlliance.org

Maryland

General

Location: 9470 Annapolis Rd Lanham, MD 20706

9470 Annapolis Rd Lanham, MD 20706 Phone: (202) 499-4300

(202) 499-4300 Email: info@accesshealthservices.org

Veterans

Location: 1420 Spring St #300 Silver Spring, MD 20910

1420 Spring St #300 Silver Spring, MD 20910 Phone: (240) 847-7500

(240) 847-7500 Email: info.mfc@eseal.org

Youth

Location: 7945 MacArthur Blvd Suite 210 Cabin John, MD 20818

7945 MacArthur Blvd Suite 210 Cabin John, MD 20818 Phone: (301) 686-5972

Senior Citizens

Location: 11002 Veirs Mill Rd Suite 705 Silver Spring, MD 20902

11002 Veirs Mill Rd Suite 705 Silver Spring, MD 20902 Phone: (240) 777-3962

LGBTQ+

Location: 1662 Village Green Ste 100 Crofton, MD 21114

1662 Village Green Ste 100 Crofton, MD 21114 Phone: (410) 757-2077

Suicide

Location: 3415 Hamilton Street, Suite 6 West Hyattsville, Maryland 20782

3415 Hamilton Street, Suite 6 West Hyattsville, Maryland 20782 Phone: (301) 363-0707

(301) 363-0707 Email: covenantpsychservices@gmail.com

VIRGINIA

General

Location: 2120 Washington Blvd., 1st Floor Arlington, VA 22204

2120 Washington Blvd., 1st Floor Arlington, VA 22204 Phone: (703) 228-5150

Veterans

Location: 24301 Wilson Blvd., Suite 300 Arlington, VA 22203

24301 Wilson Blvd., Suite 300 Arlington, VA 22203 Phone: (888) 999-6264

(888) 999-6264 Email: info@namivirginia.org

Youth

Location: 12011 Government Center Parkway - Pennino Building Fairfax, VA 22035

12011 Government Center Parkway - Pennino Building Fairfax, VA 22035 Phone: (703) 324-7938

(703) 324-7938 Email: DFSHealthyMinds@fairfaxcounty.gov; DFSCA@fairfaxcounty.gov

Senior Citizens

Location: 618 Kenmore Ave, Suite 2A Fredericksburg, VA 22401

618 Kenmore Ave, Suite 2A Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Phone: (800) 684-6423

(800) 684-6423 Email: mhafred@mafred.org

LGBTQ+

Location: 9705 Liberia Avenue # 201 Manassas, VA 20110

9705 Liberia Avenue # 201 Manassas, VA 20110 Phone: (703) 680-7950

(703) 680-7950 Email: information@gpwhealthcenter.org

Suicide