July is Minority Mental Health Awareness Month. Here are some resources to help those in need

WASHINGTON — National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month is observed each July to bring attention the unique struggles within BIPOC communities.
Throughout the month, the Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health (OMH) will focus on "promoting tools and resources addressing the stigma about mental health among racial and ethnic minority populations, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic."
The month also takes into consideration the importance of access to professional and empathetic mental health providers. To find your local mental health facility, see our resource guide below.
NATIONAL
General
- Immediate crisis: 988
- Phone: 1-800-662-4357
Suicide
- Immediate crisis: 988
- Phone: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
- Phone (En español): 1-888-628-9454
Veterans
- Phone: 1-800-273-8255 (PRESS 1 or TEXT 838255)
- Online Chat
D.C.
General
- Locaton:1140 Varnum St NE #100 Washington, DC 20017
- Phone: (202) 854-4623
Veterans
- Location: 50 Irving St NW # 3A155, Washington, DC 20422
- Phone: 202-745-8000 x58127
Youth
- Location: 915 Rhode Island Avenue, NW Washington, DC 20001
- Phone: (202) 232-6100
- Email: info@hillcrest-dc.org
Senior Citizens
- Location: 1842 Calvert St NW, Washington, DC 20009
- Phone: (202) 483-5800
- Email: info@vidaseniorcenter.org
LGBTQ+
- Location: 2000 14th ST, NW Washington, D.C. 20009
- Phone: (202) 682-2245
- Email: david@thedccenter.org
Suicide
National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention (bilingual facility)
- Location: 1025 Thomas Jefferson St NW, Washington, DC 20007
- Phone: (202) 572-3737
- Email: info@theActionAlliance.org
Maryland
General
- Location: 9470 Annapolis Rd Lanham, MD 20706
- Phone: (202) 499-4300
- Email: info@accesshealthservices.org
Veterans
- Location: 1420 Spring St #300 Silver Spring, MD 20910
- Phone: (240) 847-7500
- Email: info.mfc@eseal.org
Youth
- Location: 7945 MacArthur Blvd Suite 210 Cabin John, MD 20818
- Phone: (301) 686-5972
Senior Citizens
- Location: 11002 Veirs Mill Rd Suite 705 Silver Spring, MD 20902
- Phone: (240) 777-3962
LGBTQ+
- Location: 1662 Village Green Ste 100 Crofton, MD 21114
- Phone: (410) 757-2077
Suicide
- Location: 3415 Hamilton Street, Suite 6 West Hyattsville, Maryland 20782
- Phone: (301) 363-0707
- Email: covenantpsychservices@gmail.com
VIRGINIA
General
- Location: 2120 Washington Blvd., 1st Floor Arlington, VA 22204
- Phone: (703) 228-5150
Veterans
- Location: 24301 Wilson Blvd., Suite 300 Arlington, VA 22203
- Phone: (888) 999-6264
- Email: info@namivirginia.org
Youth
- Location: 12011 Government Center Parkway - Pennino Building Fairfax, VA 22035
- Phone: (703) 324-7938
- Email: DFSHealthyMinds@fairfaxcounty.gov; DFSCA@fairfaxcounty.gov
Senior Citizens
- Location: 618 Kenmore Ave, Suite 2A Fredericksburg, VA 22401
- Phone: (800) 684-6423
- Email: mhafred@mafred.org
LGBTQ+
- Location: 9705 Liberia Avenue # 201 Manassas, VA 20110
- Phone: (703) 680-7950
- Email: information@gpwhealthcenter.org
Suicide
The Sharon Bulova Center for Community Health (bilingual facility)
- Location: 8221 Willow Oaks Corporate Drive Fairfax, VA 22031
- Phone: (703) 573-5679
- Email: wwwcsb@fairfaxcounty.gov
