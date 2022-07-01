x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Wellness

July is Minority Mental Health Awareness Month. Here are some resources to help those in need

National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month is observed each July to destigmatize mental health struggles within underrepresented communities

More Videos

WASHINGTON — National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month is observed each July to bring attention the unique struggles within BIPOC communities. 

Throughout the month, the Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health (OMH) will focus on "promoting tools and resources addressing the stigma about mental health among racial and ethnic minority populations, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic."

The month also takes into consideration the importance of access to professional and empathetic mental health providers. To find your local mental health facility, see our resource guide below.

NATIONAL

General

SAMHSA’s Mental Health Hotline

  • Immediate crisis: 988 
  • Phone: 1-800-662-4357

Suicide

Suicide Hotline

  • Immediate crisis: 988
  • Phone: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
  • Phone (En español): 1-888-628-9454

Veterans

Veterans Crisis Line

D.C.

General

Providence Health System - Behavioral Health

  • Locaton:1140 Varnum St NE #100 Washington, DC 20017 
  • Phone: (202) 854-4623

Veterans

Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center-Mental Health Services

  • Location: 50 Irving St NW # 3A155, Washington, DC 20422 
  • Phone: 202-745-8000 x58127

Youth

Hillcrest Children and Family Center 

  • Location: 915 Rhode Island Avenue, NW Washington, DC 20001
  • Phone: (202) 232-6100
  • Email: info@hillcrest-dc.org  

Senior Citizens

Vida Senior Citizens 

  • Location: 1842 Calvert St NW, Washington, DC 20009 
  • Phone: (202) 483-5800 
  • Email: info@vidaseniorcenter.org

LGBTQ+

The DC Center for the LGBT Community

  • Location: 2000 14th ST, NW Washington, D.C. 20009
  • Phone: (202) 682-2245 
  • Email: david@thedccenter.org

Suicide

National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention (bilingual facility)

  • Location: 1025 Thomas Jefferson St NW, Washington, DC 20007
  • Phone: (202) 572-3737
  • Email: info@theActionAlliance.org

Maryland

General

Access Health Services

  • Location: 9470 Annapolis Rd Lanham, MD 20706 
  • Phone: (202) 499-4300
  • Email: info@accesshealthservices.org

Veterans

Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Easterseals

  • Location: 1420 Spring St #300 Silver Spring, MD 20910
  • Phone: (240) 847-7500
  • Email: info.mfc@eseal.org

Youth

Embark Behavioral Health

  • Location: 7945 MacArthur Blvd Suite 210 Cabin John, MD 20818 
  • Phone: (301) 686-5972

Senior Citizens

Adult Behavioral Health Program

  • Location: 11002 Veirs Mill Rd Suite 705 Silver Spring, MD 20902  
  • Phone: (240) 777-3962

LGBTQ+

Life Stance Health Doveal Goins, PsyD

  • Location: 1662 Village Green Ste 100 Crofton, MD 21114 
  • Phone: (410) 757-2077

Suicide

Covenant Healthcare System

  • Location: 3415 Hamilton Street, Suite 6 West Hyattsville, Maryland 20782 
  • Phone: (301) 363-0707
  • Email: covenantpsychservices@gmail.com

VIRGINIA

General

Arlington Behavioral Center

  • Location: 2120 Washington Blvd., 1st Floor Arlington, VA 22204 
  • Phone: (703) 228-5150 

Veterans

National Alliance on Mental Illness

  • Location: 24301 Wilson Blvd., Suite 300 Arlington, VA 22203
  • Phone: (888) 999-6264 
  • Email: info@namivirginia.org

Youth

Healthy Minds Fairfax

  • Location: 12011 Government Center Parkway - Pennino Building Fairfax, VA 22035  
  • Phone: (703) 324-7938
  • Email: DFSHealthyMinds@fairfaxcounty.gov; DFSCA@fairfaxcounty.gov

Senior Citizens

Mental Health America of Fredericksburg

  • Location: 618 Kenmore Ave, Suite 2A Fredericksburg, VA 22401
  • Phone: (800) 684-6423 
  • Email: mhafred@mafred.org

LGBTQ+

Greater Prince William Health Center

  • Location: 9705 Liberia Avenue # 201 Manassas, VA 20110 
  • Phone: (703) 680-7950 
  • Email: information@gpwhealthcenter.org 

Suicide

The Sharon Bulova Center for Community Health (bilingual facility)

  • Location: 8221 Willow Oaks Corporate Drive Fairfax, VA 22031 
  • Phone: (703) 573-5679 
  • Email: wwwcsb@fairfaxcounty.gov 

RELATED: Thousands of DC kids were exposed to gun violence in 2021. This group is working to stop the spread

RELATED: Yes, the suicide prevention lifeline is changing to 988, but the old number will still work

Paid Advertisement