WASHINGTON — With the Nationals playing in their first World Series lining up with Halloween, fans are getting a chance to shout their Natitude from their porches with elaborately carved pumpkins.

If you're artistically challenged, or you just don't trust your freehand creativity, pumpkin stencils are the way to go.The MLB website has created Nationals-themed stencils such as a Curly W, Nationals logo, Teddy's face and the Curly W inside of baseball seams.

Follow the instructions below to carve the #AllNats pumpkin of your dreams!

Tools You Need:

Spoon

Paring knife

Serrated knife

Pin or nail

How to Carve:

1. Download and print stencil from the MLB website.

2. Cut pumpkin top of and remove seeds, like normal

3. Tape your stencil to pumpkin

4. Using something with a small sharp edge, like a toothpick, needle or nail, punch holes along the lines of the stencil.

5. Remove the stencil when finished.

6. Use a knife to cut along the dotted lines.

And voila, you have a pumpkin to show your Nats pride, no matter what happens on the field in the next few games. Go Nats!

