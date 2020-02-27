WASHINGTON — Kentucky might have some competition as a leader in the nation's distilling game. Thanks to newly passed legislation, Virginia is on the brink of establishing their own government board meant to monitor and represent the interests of the distilling industry.

The creation of Virginia Distilled Spirits Board was passed by both the Virginia House and Senate this week and currently awaits a signature from Gov. Ralph Northam. The board will have eleven volunteer members who can serve either 2,3 or 4-year terms, all of which come from a spirit making background. Six of them will come directly from distilleries around the state, with a handful of industry experts and the CEO of Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC).

Virginia has quite a spirited history -- in fact, it was the birthplace of American spirits. Virginia colonist George Thorpe is credited with the country's first batch of corn-made whiskey at the Berkley Plantation in 1620, according to state distillery officials. The group also stated that even Bourbon County, Kentucky, which rakes in a whopping $8.6 billion dollars in bourbon production alone, was technically apart of Virginia before petitioning to separate in the 1700s.

A total of 63 licensed distilleries operate in the commonwealth, more than both Kentucky and Tennessee.

