WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- Know a first responder who works in the state of Virginia?

Well, Busch Gardens Williamsburg wants to honor law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics and 911 dispatchers with free admission and a special half-off admission discount to their family and friends!

Starting May 4 and ending May 31, the offer will be available for first responders to enjoy the theme park!

In addition to the complimentary admission for the first responder, they can also receive up to four, single-day discounted admissions to share with family and friends!

Qualifying Virginia first responders include:

Police officers (federal, state, regional and local)

Sheriff's deputies

Firefighters

Emergency medical service personnel

911 dispatch operators

All first responders must present a current photo identification and credentials to receive the one complimentary admission and up to four single-day admissions.

The offer is only available at the Busch Gardens' ticket windows on scheduled operating days and it must be redeemed by May 31.

Parking is not included and restrictions apply. To learn more about the offer, click here.

